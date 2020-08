by Freakston

Hello everyone. In this blog post, I will be talking about the steps to set up Syzkaller for ReactOS locally and start fuzzing. If you have been following the blog posts on the ReactOS website then you would have noticed that this is my Google Summer of Code 2020 Project. Now that Coding period 2 has officially come to an end and the work is nearing completion, this post will help others in setting up the fuzzer get started with fuzzing.